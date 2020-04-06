Preparations underway to turn Music City Center into alternate hospital

Live Now
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Music City Center is being prepared to function as an alternate hospital as Middle Tennessee braces for a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Metro leaders are working with state officials to get the Music City Center ready to house patients battling the novel coronavirus, if it becomes necessary.

The US Army Corps of Engineers and Army National Guard have been helping with the design of the layout and planning process for the last few weeks. The convention center is expected to hold 1,600 beds.

Medical experts said this is to help relieve area hospitals of patients who do not need critical care.

“Our worry is three weeks from now is when the surge may hit, three weeks from now if this doesn’t happen, I’m happy for you guys to tell me I overreacted, but you know what we don’t want to do as a community is not be prepared for a wave that may happen,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro’s coronavirus task force.

Nashville is one of four cities in Tennessee preparing to build a temporary medical center

“We are currently operating at a model that will require about 7,000 more beds statewide than are traditionally available in a regular health care environment. What the state is doing is going into our major metropolitan areas and assessing sites for those hospital expansion facilities,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Participating cities include Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville.

As far as staffing the facility, all displaced or furloughed health care personnel are urged to register on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

There is no specific timeline for when the center would be ready to receive patients.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount36
Bradley21
Campbell5
Cannon6
Carroll7
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee5
Cumberland26
Davidson 801
DeKalb7
Dickson23
Dyer9
Fayette20
Fentress2
Franklin12
Gibson11
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene17
Grundy12
Hamblen4
Hamilton74
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins10
Haywood3
Henderson1
Henry4
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox115
Lauderdale2
Lawrence3
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon9
Madison19
Marion16
Marshall6
Maury21
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery51
Morgan4
Obion2
Overton2
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam52
Roane5
Robertson59
Rutherford147
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier14
Shelby736
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 21
Sumner321
Tipton33
Trousdale8
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington23
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson258
Wilson 93
Residents of other states/countries265
Pending86
Total Casesas of (4/5/20)3,633

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount1
Davidson6
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton4
Hawkins1
Knox1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby9
Sullivan1
Sumner10
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Total Deaths (as of 4/5/20)44

