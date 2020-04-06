Preparations underway to turn Music City Center into alternate hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s Music City Center is being prepared to function as an alternate hospital as Middle Tennessee braces for a surge of COVID-19 patients.

Metro leaders are working with state officials to get the Music City Center ready to house patients battling the novel coronavirus, if it becomes necessary.

The US Army Corps of Engineers and Army National Guard have been helping with the design of the layout and planning process for the last few weeks. The convention center is expected to hold 1,600 beds.

Medical experts said this is to help relieve area hospitals of patients who do not need critical care.

“Our worry is three weeks from now is when the surge may hit, three weeks from now if this doesn’t happen, I’m happy for you guys to tell me I overreacted, but you know what we don’t want to do as a community is not be prepared for a wave that may happen,” explained Dr. Alex Jahangir with Metro’s coronavirus task force.

MORE: Metro to meet state, hospital leaders regarding Music City Center plans

Nashville is one of four cities in Tennessee preparing to build a temporary medical center

“We are currently operating at a model that will require about 7,000 more beds statewide than are traditionally available in a regular health care environment. What the state is doing is going into our major metropolitan areas and assessing sites for those hospital expansion facilities,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Participating cities include Chattanooga, Memphis and Knoxville.

As far as staffing the facility, all displaced or furloughed health care personnel are urged to register on the Tennessee Department of Health’s website.

There is no specific timeline for when the center would be ready to receive patients.

More: The process for transforming Music City Center into a COVID-19 hospital

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 10 Bedford 8 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 36 Bradley 21 Campbell 5 Cannon 6 Carroll 7 Carter 3 Cheatham 13 Chester 6 Claiborne 2 Clay 1 Cocke 1 Coffee 5 Cumberland 26 Davidson 801 DeKalb 7 Dickson 23 Dyer 9 Fayette 20 Fentress 2 Franklin 12 Gibson 11 Giles 3 Grainger 3 Greene 17 Grundy 12 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 74 Hardeman 6 Hardin 2 Hawkins 10 Haywood 3 Henderson 1 Henry 4 Hickman 2 Houston 2 Humphreys 3 Jackson 3 Jefferson 6 Johnson 2 Knox 115 Lauderdale 2 Lawrence 3 Lewis 2 Lincoln 5 Loudon 13 Macon 9 Madison 19 Marion 16 Marshall 6 Maury 21 McMinn 3 McNairy 3 Meigs 2 Monroe 6 Montgomery 51 Morgan 4 Obion 2 Overton 2 Perry 3 Polk 3 Putnam 52 Roane 5 Robertson 59 Rutherford 147 Scott 3 Sequatchie 2 Sevier 14 Shelby 736 Smith 3 Stewart 2 Sullivan 21 Sumner 321 Tipton 33 Trousdale 8 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Warren 1 Washington 23 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 2 Williamson 258 Wilson 93 Residents of other states/countries 265 Pending 86 Total Cases – as of (4/5/20) 3,633

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Blount 1 Davidson 6 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamilton 4 Hawkins 1 Knox 1 Marion 1 Montgomery 1 Obion 1 Rutherford 3 Shelby 9 Sullivan 1 Sumner 10 Trousdale 1 Williamson 2 Total Deaths (as of 4/5/20) 44

