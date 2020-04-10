1  of  17
Portland mayor, police chief hand out masks amid COVID-19 pandemic

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Portland city leaders spent Friday morning handing out masks to residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

At last check, emergency management officials said there were 410 cases of the novel coronavirus in Sumner County.

From 10:00 a.m. to noon, Portland’s mayor and police chief gave out masks to residents who drove down Main Street.

”Just trying to make people feel more secure. There’s some fear, panic, anxiety,” said Mayor Mike Callis. “Listen, I get it so we’re just trying to be a blessing.”

They said the masks were donated by International Hangar in Portland.

“We were blessed as a city. We had some industry really helping us out so we wanted to make sure our employees had what they needed,” said Mayor Callis. “We also shared these masks with some other departments in the county, we’ve kept back a little reserve as well just in case so I was talking to the chief and say you know this is going to be great for our county.”

