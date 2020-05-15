Portions of Nashville Farmers’ Market reopen to public

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Farmers’ Market will welcome back shoppers Friday but not without some changes as the market is implementing multiple measures to keep everyone safe.

The market has been hosting a drive-thru on Saturday mornings since the shutdown. Now, the market is gradually reopening as the farm sheds and the gardens will be the only sections reopening Friday.

There will be limited vendors coming back initially with one-way shopping aisles and markers at check out areas to help keep everyone six feet apart.

Other rules include only one member per household at a time can come and shop and shoppers must wear a face mask and get essentials as quickly as possible.

For farmers like Smiley Farms in Ridgetop, who have been farming their land for 200 years, adjusting to a new way of operating a small business has been a challenge.

But they are looking forward to interacting with the public again.

“We’re here, other farmers around like us, we are getting scarce, you don’t have to worry about what goes on the rest of the country, you have us. When you have 10 guys doing it instead of one, that improves your odds of making a crop,” explained Troy Smiley.

(Photo: WKRN)

Smiley is hopeful market shoppers take advantage of everything Tennessee farms have to offer.

“We specialize in turnip greens but I’ve got a neighbor down there who grows the biggest nap of lettuce you’ve ever seen in your life. You always hear about those food callbacks, that’s in California. He has no problem here. We’ve got a good supply network here in the midstate. People just need to take advantage of it,” said Smiley.

The Nashville Farmers’ Market’s operating hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with senior shopping hours from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The market house will remain closed but curbside pickup is available. Pre-ordering from any business is still an option and some vendors offer delivery.

Click here to learn more.