Closings
coronavirus

Porky Pig reminds everyone to ‘Stay Home Folks’

Coronavirus

by: KTVX

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Mark Aaron (That’s Art Folks)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KTVX) — A Utah cartoonist joined forces with voice actor Bob Bergen to remind everyone to stay home.

Mark Aaron, of “That’s Art Folk”, said he drew the picture of the “Looney Tunes” character Porky Pig and as “a sort of PSA to tell people to stay home and stay safe.”

Aaron said he then reached out to Bob Bergen, the voice actor of Porky and asked him if he’d voice the line “Stay Home Folks,” and play on Porky’s famous “That’s All Folks.”

Together they made this:

“To everyone working from home–you’re doing the right thing. To those who can’t, PLEASE stay safe. We can get through this,” Aaron said.

You can find more work from Aaron on Instagram or Twitter @thatsartfolks. You can follow Bob Bergen on Instagram or Twitter @bobbergen.

*The video is made for entertainment purposes only, no copyright infringement intended. All characters and music are trademarks of Warner Bros. animation.

