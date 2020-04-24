Popular honky-tonk fumigated Friday, first of many

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse was fumigated Friday in an effort to clear any and all signs of COVID-19.

It’s one of many Broadway bars, going the extra mile to keep future customers feeling safe.

Kid Rock’s GM, Joel Knight says he never imagined this would happen. “We’re trying to take it a step above and beyond, so when we get the green light we’re good to open up, we want everyone to feel safe.”

“Everybody right now wants to feel safe, germ-free and get back to business as soon as possible,” said Kenneth Harris, CEO of Doc Disinfectant, the company that cleaned Kid Rock’s Friday.

DOC Disinfectant Sanitizing Service provides a 3-Prong Approach to cleaning and disinfecting:

Step 1: CLEAN. The first step comprises a wipe down of all touchpoints to all touchpoints to remove dirt, grime, and germs.

Step 2: FOG. The second step is fogging each area (using Electrostatic Disinfection & Nano-Barrier Protection) and allowing the disinfectant to sit for 10 minutes—killing bacteria and viruses (such as COVID-19, H1N1, SARS and MRSA) for up to 30 days.

Step 3: DISINFECT. The final step includes wiping down all touchpoints with disinfectant.

“We want to see all businesses succeed, we don’t want to see anybody have to close their doors because customers can’t trust going in, so absolutely, our goal is to get America re-open and in business​.”

To learn more about Doc Disinfectant, visit their website, here.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE