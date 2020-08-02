Police stop and cite two ‘transpotainment’ vehicles on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police stopped and cited two ‘transpotainment’ vehicles on Saturday night on Broadway.

MNPD officers cited the drivers for continuing to operate in violation of the public health order that took effect. The two separate citations were issued at 6:15 p.m. and 7:05 p.m. Saturday.

Metro Health Public Department made an order Friday directing “transpotainment” vehicles to cease operations to help control the spread of COVID-19. Officers have not seen any other “transpotainment” vehicles on Broadway since the second citation was issued.

