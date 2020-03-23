Police: Midtown officer tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police told News 2 that a Midtown officer tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer is assigned to the Midtown Hills Precinct facility. He reported that he did not feel well on Tuesday and did not come in to work.

The officer said he had mild and manageable symptoms and is recovering well at home.

Officials said the Midtown facility has been disinfected and cleaned. The two police cars that the officer had driven in are also in the process of being disinfected. The officer’s co-workers were notified of the positive test. None of them reported any symptoms at this time.

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 167 Dickson 4 Dyer 2 Fayette 3 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 8 Houston 1 Jefferson 2 Knox 5 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 2 McMinn 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 3 Perry 1 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 3 Rutherford 8 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 66 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Tipton 5 Washington 2 Williamson 48 Wilson 2 Residents of other states/countries 82 Unknown 30 Total Cases – as of (3/22/20) 505

