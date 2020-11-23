Police: 19 citations, 3 arrests while enforcing mask mandate on Broadway over weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Police announced officers issued 19 citations and made three arrests while enforcing the city’s mask mandate on Broadway over the weekend.

On Saturday morning, police announced they issued civil citations to 14 people and misdemeanor citations to two people Friday night. One man was also arrested after he ran from officers while they were writing him a citation.

On Sunday evening, police tweeted a total of 17 people received civil citations over the weekend, while two more received misdemeanor cites, adding up to 19 total citations.

A total of three people were arrested for blatantly refusing to comply with the mandate.