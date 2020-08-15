Police: 1 arrest, 9 citations and 1,000 warnings issued during Broadway mask enforcement Friday

Coronavirus

downtown Nashville Broadway mask

(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 1,000 warnings were given out in order to enforce the mask mandate in Nashville Friday night, according to Metro police.

Officers also issued nine citations and made one mask-related arrest.

Enhanced enforcement will continue on Broadway, Demonbreun Street & the Gulch continues Saturday afternoon/evening.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

