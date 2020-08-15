Police: 1 arrest, 9 citations and 1,000 warnings issued during Broadway mask enforcement Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 1,000 warnings were given out in order to enforce the mask mandate in Nashville Friday night, according to Metro police.

Officers also issued nine citations and made one mask-related arrest.

Enhanced enforcement will continue on Broadway, Demonbreun Street & the Gulch continues Saturday afternoon/evening.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )