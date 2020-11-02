Pleasant View Elementary to transition to virtual learning Wednesday due to staff shortage

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cheatham County School District announced Pleasant View Elementary School will transition to virtual learning on Wednesday, November 4 through Friday, November 6 due to a staff shortage stemming from an isolated COVID-19 exposure.

The school district says students who were learning in-person who don’t have access to technology had instructional materials sent home with them on Friday, October 30.

Students already enrolled in all virtual classes will continue to be learning virtually on the above dates.

No students will report to school on Monday, November 2 due to parent-teacher conferences and Tuesday, November 3 due to Election Day.

Pleasant View Elementary’s student daycare will be open Monday, November 2 and Wednesday, November 4 through Friday, November 6 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The plan right now is to have students return to school on Monday, November 9.

Any parents with questions should contact their child’s teacher.