Pleasant View Elementary School to transition to virtual learning Friday

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pleasant View Elementary School will transition to virtual learning on Friday, December 11 through Friday, December 18.

The Cheatham County School District says the transition is due to an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and exposure to the virus. The current plan is for in-person classes to resume on Tuesday, January 5 when the second semester begins. Pleasant View Elementary School will communicate with families regarding learning plans while students are remote.

The school’s student daycare and employee daycare will be closed Friday, December 11 while workers disinfect the building. The daycare staff will be in contact with families regarding hours of operation on December 11.

Food will be distributed on Wednesday, December 16 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Breakfast and lunch, both free of charge, will be available for Pleasant View Elementary students and any other children in the family, ages 0-18. Meals may be picked up in the back of the building at the cafeteria doors.

Through the Christmas holiday, no extra-curricular activities (including sports) may be held at Pleasant View Elementary.

Any parents with questions should contact their child(ren)’s teacher(s).