Pleasant View Elementary School students transition to remote learning through October 19 due to COVID-19

PLEASANT VIEW, Tenn. (WKRN) – Pleasant View Elementary School students will transition to remote learning on Thursday and Friday due to an increase in exposure of COVID-19, according to a Facebook post on the school’s page.

Work packets for October 8 and 9 will be sent home with students Wednesday afternoon. School officials said parents should double check students have their work packets upon arriving home.

The school’s student daycare and employee daycare will be closed on Thursday while the building is disinfected.

Both daycares will reopen on Friday, October 9. The student daycare will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the employee daycare will run on regularly scheduled hours.

Students will return to school on Monday, October 19 after fall break.

School officials ended the post with the following statement:

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through this together. If you have questions, please feel free to contact your child’s teacher. Pleasant View Elementary School Facebook page

