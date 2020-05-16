Plaza Mariachi reopens with new guidelines after closing during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of South Nashville’s most well-known venues re-opened its doors Friday. It was a symbolic re-opening for the owner of Plaza Mariachi who has a number of new guidelines in place.

It’s been three years since Plaza Mariachi transformed an old Kroger on Nolensville Pike and opened a multicultural experience with food, music, entertainment, and shopping.

“Three years ago we opened up and our vision was just to bring a little bit of a celebration of culture, love and appreciation for Latin America art, music, flavors. The cuisine and being Music City, that’s why we decided to name it Plaza Mariachi because Music City, because music transcends race, color, it transcends the continental divides, it’s what unites us,” said Diane Janbakhsh, owner of Plaza Mariachi.

However, in a time when uniting together physically is discouraged, Plaza Mariachi is re-opening with a different feel.

“We had to remove a lot of our tables. We had the arrows put down to make sure people know where to walk and when to walk. We are going to only be using reservations so the spacing is limited,” she explained.

You will also notice sanitation stations and employees wearing stickers with their temperatures posted.

“It’s also that serious reminder of, we aren’t out of the woods yet, but if we work together, I think we can help curb it and make sure its a safe working environment, safe family environment.”

For now, the live music, circus performers, and special entertainment Plaza Mariachi is known for will be put on hold and Tito’s Playland remains closed. A unique space like this faces when re-opening in today’s environment.

“We really don’t fit the mold of any other business so it’s been challenging.”

Challenging, but they are ready and excited she says to welcome everyone back to experience the best that Latin America has to offer under one roof in this south Nashville community.

“We want people to be confident and come in and have a great time, but also be cautious and to not let their guard down.”

The owner tells us while the majority of the vendors are now open, others faced food shortage challenges.

For more information or to place reservations, click here. Call ahead or visit Plaza Mariachi online for reservations.