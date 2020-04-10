Plasma wanted from recovered COVID-19 patients

Live Now
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’ve recovered from the coronavirus, you might be able to help others currently infected.  

Williamson Medical Center’s Blood Assurance is looking for participants to donate plasma. This is part of an investigational therapy and would be transfused into current patients, with the hopes of offering passive immunity and a quicker recovery.  

For more information about donating, click here.  

