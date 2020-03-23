1  of  30
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Planet Fitness freezes memberships during virus closures, will not charge members

Coronavirus

by: Murry Lee

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Planet Fitness has taken the initiative to save its members some money while gym attendance nationwide has halted.

Planet Fitness announced on its Facebook page Friday that all memberships had been temporarily frozen and members would not be charged during the closures.

For those who were just billed prior to the closures, adjustments will be made on the next billing cycle.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic. You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories