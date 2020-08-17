Pizza shops noticing shortage of pepperoni, price increase due to pandemic

(WJW) — If you’re a fan of pepperoni pizza, you may need to consider another topping soon.

According to Bloomberg, pizza shops across the country are noticing an increase in prices for the popular meat and a smaller supply available.

Part of the reason why is due to pork processors having to scale back on the number of workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The other may be because pizza has become a hot commodity as more people stay at home.

The news outlet reports bigger pizza chains haven’t been impacted by the shortage.

The owner of Emily in NYC told Bloomberg that while it’s inconvenient, he isn’t ready to charge customers more to compensate just yet.

“It’s an American right to have pepperoni on pizza. Pepperoni is such a huge part of pizza it’s important to us that we keep it accessible,” said Matthew Hyland.