Pilgrimage Fest 2020 cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 2020 Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival in Williamson County has been cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The event was scheduled to be held Sept. 26-27 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farms in Franklin. Early bird ticket buyers may transfer their tickets to use in 2021 or receive full refunds, including all fees.

“With pieces in place, we were fully ready to accelerate preparations to host the festival this year. However, it became clear that the assurance for public safety would be difficult at best, and we needed to postpone until 2021,” said Brandt Wood, one of the festival’s co-producers. “We had sincerely hoped that Pilgrimage would serve its annual role to bring the community out to celebrate music and, particularly this year, to celebrate coming back together. Alas, the circumstances require us to look to next year for this.

“We couldn’t be more appreciative of the support provided by the City of Franklin staff and officials, as well as Friends of Franklin Parks over the years, and particularly over the past few weeks as we’ve worked closely together to assess the situation,” he added.

Pilgrimage is already beginning plans for 2021. “Our goal of becoming an annual cultural institution has been achieved and our desire to continue to evolve the Pilgrimage experience is undiminished,” added Wood. ‘There is simply no substitute for live music and the healing power it can provide. We know people will be more than ready to rejoice in this experience again when the climate improves.”

