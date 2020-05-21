Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, Gatlinburg to provide free masks for visitors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – During Thursday’s COVID-19 news briefing with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, officials said that three major tourist destinations in East Tennessee would be providing people with free masks.

The Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Mark Ezell spoke at the podium and said in part, “We’re excited to see that the towns of Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, and Gatlinburg actually went proactive in providing customers, we have free masks that will be provided. Thousands of these were made this week and are being delivered so that on Friday as some of those attractions open those communities will provide for customers as they come to their town.”

