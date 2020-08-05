Physicians and educators ask Governor Lee for mask mandate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During a virtual meeting, physicians and educators spoke directly to Tennessee’s leader.

“Governor Lee, we need a mask mandate now,” says Dr. Aaron Milstone, Critical Care Physician and Pulmonologist currently treating COVID-19 patients.

Their call for action supported by 30,000 Tennesseans. In letters, front-line hospital workers cite a “rapid rise in case numbers” including “hospitalizations”.

Teachers ask for “no in-person classes until community spread is under control”. Physicians demand more leadership to “limit the effects this virus has on our lives and economy.”

“I strongly believe that masks are a way to keep our state open and to keep our economy open,” said Dr. Milstone, “To keep our schools open. To keep restaurants and bars open.”

And most importantly, they say, to keep everyone safe.

“These measures, such as a mask mandate are the only way to contain the virus and save lives and reduce morbidity from this infectious disease,” Milstone said.

The group requesting change now, before the coronavirus can cause irreversible issues. The team citing a graphic indicating case numbers rising in small metro areas.

“Which will stress the health care system in these rural areas,” said Primary Care Physician Dr. Amy Bono.

The physicians continued, saying it’s not good enough to rely on local leaders to shoulder the burden.

“To shunt the responsibility to county mayors to city mayors is really not great leadership,” explained Dr. Milstone, “What we need is a direction from above.”

A unified effort, the group feels, will create state-wide buy-in as we continue to depend on one another to stay healthy.

“Please,” pleads Milstone, “Do the right thing. Save lives. Stem the spread of the virus and put the mandate in place.”

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

