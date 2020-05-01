PHOTOS: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee goes to the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WATE) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee went to the White House on Thursday to talk to President Donald Trump and administration officials about protecting seniors. His plan for increased testing at the state’s 700 nursing homes and long-term care facilities was highlighted.

Here are some Associated Press images from his visit.

President Donald Trump walks with Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee to an event about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee listens as President Donald Trump speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump hands a pen to Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee after signing a proclamation for Older Americans Month during an event about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. Also watching are Gen. Joseph Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and FEMA administrator Peter Gaynor. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump holds the signed proclamation for Older Americans Month during an event about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington, as from left, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie, Gen. Joseph Lengyel, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee watch. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump listens as Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

