NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For one local pharmacist, the mission to get Tennesseans vaccinated is personal. After losing her dad to COVID-19, Springfield CVS Pharmacy Manager Kristen Masood-Sidebottom is urging all who are eligible to get their second booster.

PHOTO: Kristen Masood-Sidebottom

“I mean, 2020, 2021, now into 2022, it’s been a long two years for everybody, and until you have that personal connection it doesn’t really necessarily seem so severe. But as a pharmacist I’m so pushing to get as many people vaccinated because it really does make a difference and you don’t want anyone to lose their life over something like this,” Masood-Sidebottom said.

Tennesseans 50 and older can now get their second COVID-19 booster as long as it’s been four months since their initial dose. In addition, people 12 years and older who are immunocompromised can also get the extra dose.

The booster is a smaller dose of the original vaccine and the CDC says it’s okay to switch up manufacturers.

“mRNA vaccines are pretty equal in efficacy,” Masood-Sidebottom said. “So really we just say get what is available to you so you can become vaccinated as quickly as possible.

So far, CVS shelves in Tennessee remain fully stocked and they don’t predict any supply shortages. But if you want to save yourself time, you can make an appointment online to guarantee your dose that day.

Masood-Sidebottom hopes the second booster will get Tennessee one step closer to having COVID-19 under control by reducing the hospitalizations and deaths caused by the virus.

“I think that having the second dose, it’s going to boost everyone’s immune system just a little bit more, have that added protection, and we’re going to get closer and closer to this being an endemic and something that we just live with like the common cold or flu every year,” Masood-Sidebottom said.