Breaking News
Severe storms with possible tornadoes likely tonight in Middle Tennessee
1  of  21
Closings
Academy for Academic Excellence Battle Ground Academy Belmont Weekday School Benton County Schools Clarksville Montgomery,CO Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools ESP AT Glendale Father Ryan High School Franklin Special School District Lighthouse Christian School Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Nashville State Comm. College-Nashville Robertson County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Templeton Academy United Christian Academy Westminster School For Young Children Williamson County Schools Wilson County Schools

PGA cancels THE PLAYERS Championship and upcoming PGA tour events

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Golf Generic_40894

(WKRN) — The PGA Tour has canceled THE PLAYERS golf championship and all PGA Tour events across all of their tours through the Valero Texas Open on April 5, 2020.

“We have pledged from the start to be responsible, thoughtful and transparent with our decision process. We did everything possible to create a safe environment for our players in order to continue the event throughout the weekend, and we were endeavoring to give our fans a much-needed respite from the current climate.  But at this point – and as the situation continues to rapidly change – the right thing to do for our players and our fans is to pause.”

The PGA Tour is expected to release more information and answer additional questions on Friday morning.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the Coronavirus outbreak.

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar