Peyton Manning, wife donate 600 meals to staff at TriStar Summit Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Peyton and Ashley Manning donated hundreds of meals to feed health care workers at TriStar Summit Medical Center working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

The 600 meals, catered by Loveless Cafe, were delivered to the staff Monday night, according to TriStar Summit.

In a Facebook post, TriStar Summit thanked the legendary University of Tennessee football player and his wife “for providing a delicious dinner to our staff.”

(Courtesy: Dana Coleman, Loveless Cafe)

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 15 Bedford 23 Benton 4 Bledsoe 8 Blount 46 Bradley 32 Campbell 11 Cannon 7 Carroll 12 Carter 3 Cheatham 18 Chester 5 Claiborne 4 Clay 4 Cocke 5 Coffee 11 Cumberland 43 Davidson 1,207 Decatur 3 DeKalb 10 Dickson 30 Dyer 22 Fayette 36 Fentress 2 Franklin 21 Gibson 20 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 27 Grundy 23 Hamblen 6 Hamilton 109 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 24 Haywood 12 Henderson 2 Henry 8 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 7 Jefferson 16 Johnson 2 Knox 173 Lake 4 Lauderdale 9 Lawrence 13 Lewis 2 Lincoln 9 Loudon 16 Macon 26 Madison 68 Marion 26 Marshall 9 Maury 33 McMinn 5 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 102 Morgan 5 Obion 8 Overton 5 Perry 4 Polk 5 Putnam 87 Roane 5 Robertson 88 Rutherford 250 Scott 9 Sequatchie 3 Sevier 22 Shelby 1,331 Smith 10 Stewart 4 Sullivan 42 Sumner 454 Tipton 50 Trousdale 20 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Van Buren 1 Warren 4 Washington 42 Wayne 2 Weakley 6 White 4 Williamson 318 Wilson 143 Residents of other states/countries 260 Pending 46 Total Cases – as of (4/13/20) 5,610

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Davidson 16 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 21 Sullivan 1 Sumner 26 Trousdale 1 Williamson 4 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20) 109

