Peyton Manning, wife donate 600 meals to staff at TriStar Summit Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Peyton and Ashley Manning donated hundreds of meals to feed health care workers at TriStar Summit Medical Center working on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.
The 600 meals, catered by Loveless Cafe, were delivered to the staff Monday night, according to TriStar Summit.
In a Facebook post, TriStar Summit thanked the legendary University of Tennessee football player and his wife “for providing a delicious dinner to our staff.”
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|15
|Bedford
|23
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|8
|Blount
|46
|Bradley
|32
|Campbell
|11
|Cannon
|7
|Carroll
|12
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|18
|Chester
|5
|Claiborne
|4
|Clay
|4
|Cocke
|5
|Coffee
|11
|Cumberland
|43
|Davidson
|1,207
|Decatur
|3
|DeKalb
|10
|Dickson
|30
|Dyer
|22
|Fayette
|36
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|21
|Gibson
|20
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|4
|Greene
|27
|Grundy
|23
|Hamblen
|6
|Hamilton
|109
|Hardeman
|7
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|24
|Haywood
|12
|Henderson
|2
|Henry
|8
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|3
|Humphreys
|4
|Jackson
|7
|Jefferson
|16
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|173
|Lake
|4
|Lauderdale
|9
|Lawrence
|13
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|9
|Loudon
|16
|Macon
|26
|Madison
|68
|Marion
|26
|Marshall
|9
|Maury
|33
|McMinn
|5
|McNairy
|9
|Meigs
|3
|Monroe
|8
|Montgomery
|102
|Morgan
|5
|Obion
|8
|Overton
|5
|Perry
|4
|Polk
|5
|Putnam
|87
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|88
|Rutherford
|250
|Scott
|9
|Sequatchie
|3
|Sevier
|22
|Shelby
|1,331
|Smith
|10
|Stewart
|4
|Sullivan
|42
|Sumner
|454
|Tipton
|50
|Trousdale
|20
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|3
|Van Buren
|1
|Warren
|4
|Washington
|42
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|6
|White
|4
|Williamson
|318
|Wilson
|143
|Residents of other states/countries
|260
|Pending
|46
|Total Cases – as of (4/13/20)
|5,610
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Anderson
|1
|Bedford
|1
|Blount
|3
|Davidson
|16
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamblen
|1
|Hamilton
|10
|Hawkins
|2
|Haywood
|1
|Knox
|4
|Macon
|2
|Marion
|1
|Marshall
|1
|Montgomery
|2
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|6
|Shelby
|21
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|26
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|4
|Wilson
|1
|Out of State
|1
|Total Deaths (as of 4/13/20)
|109
