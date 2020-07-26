Perry County sheriff tests positive for COVID-19

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The sheriff of Perry County has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Sheriff Nick Weems made the announcement in a Facebook post Saturday and said he developed a fever, headache, “tickle cough” and body aches Friday night. When he woke up Saturday morning, Weems explained every bone and muscle in his back was hurting.

The sheriff said he was sent to Waverly for a rapid test, which came back positive for COVID-19.

“I feel it’s very important to release this information to my citizens as I have had to have contact with many, conducting business,” Weems wrote on social media.

He added, “the numbers are rising in Perry County and no one is immune. So stay safe and please practice social distancing.”

