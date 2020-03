(CNN) — A man in Pennsylvania literally hit the jackpot while self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic.

He made upwards of 278,000 dollars at play-sugar-house-dot-com.

The man, who wants to remain anonymous, hit the divine fortune jackpot this weekend by betting a single dollar.

All of the land-based casinos in the state have been shut down due to the pandemic.

As a result, play-sugar-house-dot-com has experienced a jump in casino-play.