Patients evacuated from Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ambulances are working to move residents at the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

Several ambulances were on the scene. This comes after administrators announced Thursday there were positive COVID-19 test results at the center. However, the number was not confirmed.

News 2 is working to learn more information and will update you as soon as more details become available.

Tennessee Department of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 4 Bedford 1 Benton 2 Blount 6 Bradley 6 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 4 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 216 DeKalb 3 Dickson 9 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 30 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Knox 31 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Macon 1 Madison 3 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Meigs 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 9 Overton 1 Perry 2 Putnam 13 Roane 1 Robertson 22 Rutherford 39 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 201 Smith 1 Sullivan 6 Sumner 58 Tipton 10 Unicoi 1 Washington 10 White 1 Williamson 91 Wilson 20 Residents of other states/countries 141 Pending 172 Total Cases – as of (3/27/20) 1,203

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

