Pastor’s piano found intact inside Chattanooga church destroyed by tornado

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Chattanooga pastor was able to salvage a priceless instrument from the rubble of his church destroyed by a powerful storm late Sunday night.

Cornerstone Apostolic Church was one of about 150 buildings within the city damaged when an EF-3 tornado touched down, killing two people and injuring multiple others.

During the cleanup process, Raymond Sloan, the church’s pastor said his members found a piano belonging to a previous pastor.

“The wall in the entry had fallen and it covered everything,” the pastor explained. “One of the men said we need to see what’s under this and there stood this piano.”

Sloan added, “He sat down and started playing it and everybody in there starting singing. No echo because the roof’s gone, but the spirit of unity.”

Until the church finds a new spot to hold service in the future, the pastor said he will store the precious piano in his dining room.

