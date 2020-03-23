Party not an option, family surprises 92-year-old with birthday parade

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – A Pawtucket family didn’t let social distancing stop them from celebrating a special birthday in their family on Sunday.

Alfred Vecoli is turning 92 on Monday, but with eight children, 14 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren, his family quickly realized a gathering would break CDC guidelines.

So they ditched the party in favor of a parade.

On Sunday, dozens of family members and friends decorated their cars and SUVs with balloons and banners. Everyone stayed in their seats – not wanting too get to close to each other, or the unsuspecting birthday boy – and drove down Vecoli’s street, honking, waving and singing “Happy Birthday.”

As the caravan passed Vecoli’s door, an expression of surprise and gratitude spread across his face. Tears came to his eyes.

“It’s great to have family and friends,” he said.

