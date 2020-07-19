Part-time employee at Nashville BBQ restaurant tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A part-time employee of a Nashville restaurant tested positive for COVID-19, according to HoneyFire BBQ officials.

Restaurant officials posted to their Facebook page regarding the announcement:

The employee last worked on the morning of July 14, and did not have any interactions or contact with guests.

The restaurant will be closed temporarily for a deep cleaning and will allow other employees time to be tested.

We have a lot of love for our community, and we appreciate your understanding and ongoing support through these crazy times.

HoneyFire BBQ

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News 2 StormTracker RadarDownload the WKRN Weather Authority App

Don't Miss

Trending Stories