Part-time employee at Nashville BBQ restaurant tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A part-time employee of a Nashville restaurant tested positive for COVID-19, according to HoneyFire BBQ officials.

Restaurant officials posted to their Facebook page regarding the announcement:

The employee last worked on the morning of July 14, and did not have any interactions or contact with guests.

The restaurant will be closed temporarily for a deep cleaning and will allow other employees time to be tested.

We have a lot of love for our community, and we appreciate your understanding and ongoing support through these crazy times. HoneyFire BBQ

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE