Parents react after officials call for removal of ‘negative consequences’ with school assessments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn have called for removing “negative consequences” for schools and educators associated with student assessments for the 2020-2021 school year.

Those student assessments will be conducted as planned, the governor said.

“Given the unprecedented disruption that the COVID-19 pandemic and extended time away from the classroom has had on Tennessee’s students, my Administration will work with the General Assembly to bring forward a solution for this school year that alleviates any burdens associated with educator evaluations and school accountability metrics,” Governor Lee explained in a statement released Friday morning.

The governor added, “accountability remains incredibly important for the education of Tennessee’s students, and we will keep this year’s assessments in place to ensure an accurate picture of where our students are and what supports are needed to regain learning loss and get them back on the path to success.”

John Little is the father of a 6th grader. He says the school year hasn’t been easy for his son.

“I’ll say my son failed math for the first time in his school career. And it kinda hurt his self-esteem,” Little explained.

Little says it is imperative for him to know whether or not his son is meeting grade-level goals. He says assessment testing is the only way to truly receive that information.

“It’s critical to know where our children stand,” Little explained. “It sets all of us back. It doesn’t set just them back — it sets parents back because if we know where they are academically — we can support them.”

News 2 digs deeper into how schools are moving forward safely for the new academic year. See how other districts around Middle Tennessee are handling everything from classroom concerns to the future of sports in our special series. Click here to see more.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE