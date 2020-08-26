Parents group plans protest following MNPS decision to extend virtual learning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens of parents part of a coalition of parents and grandparents of K-12 students, plan to protest on Thursday.

Nashville PROPEL members said they’re demanding answers from school leaders following the district decision to continue virtual learning until fall break on October 5.

Metro Nashville Public Schools kicked off the school year remotely about three weeks ago. PROPEL parents said lots of students are still struggling with that decision, and are without the tools they need to participate in remote learning.

The protest is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Metropolitan Nashville Public Schools on Bransford Avenue.

