Parent of Battle Ground Academy student confirmed to have coronavirus

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A parent of a Battle Ground Academy student is confirmed to be the confirmed case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the first reported case in Tennessee.

Battle Ground Academy Head of School Will Kesler tells News 2 that the Tennessee Department of Health says that “there is no evidence of exposure to the Battle Ground Academy student population. The case is mild and the parent is appropriately isolated. The current student of that family has no symptoms and will be kept out of school for precautionary reasons under the supervision of public health. Due to the incubation period of the virus, there is no evidence that the student was infectious at school. The family continues to work closely and cooperatively with the Tennessee Department of Health.”

The school is reportedly going through an ongoing deep cleaning process, and while the Department of Health has not recommended they cancel school, BGA will be closed Friday, March 6 and parents will be notified Sunday of ongoing plans.

The Tennessee Department of Health reiterates that “the overall risk to the public is low, and at this time there is no evidence of exposure to the Battle Ground Academy student population.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.