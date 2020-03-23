Live Now
coronavirus

Parade thrown for Clarksville boy with cystic fibrosis who tested positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Clarksville community is showing support for a six-year-old boy with a compromised immune system who tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

Sabrina Bostain shared photos and videos of a parade by her house over the weekend involving her son Joseph’s classmates at East Montgomery Elementary and their families.

“He was so excited and shocked to see so many that he froze,” Bostain wrote on Facebook. “Thank you for the cards and balloons and the outpouring of love!! He is reading his cards out loud and having a heartfelt moment!!”

clarksville joseph bostain
Joseph Bostain (Courtesy: Sabrina Bostain)

Bostain told News 2 on Friday that her son Joseph, who has cystic fibrosis, was experiencing a fever, cough and fatigue earlier in the week. She was able to get her son tested for COVID-19 and said Vanderbilt called her Thursday to report he had the virus.

Joseph, a student at East Montgomery Elementary School, was ordered into a two-week quarantine. By Friday morning, Bostain said her son’s fever had dropped and he was showing some signs of improvement, which continued into the weekend.

In a statement released Friday evening, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System said a student at East Montgomery Elementary School who had tested positive for the coronavirus had been at the school for a half-day on March 12. Bostain identified Joseph as the child in question.

The district explained the Montgomery County Health Department had resources available for anyone who had contact with the child and would work to identify anyone else at risk for infection.

