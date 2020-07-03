‘Pancake Pantry’ considering more changes, extra charges as Nashville moves back to Phase Two

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville has officially gone back to a modified version of its Phase Two reopening plan. This means restaurants can only operate at half capacity. More challenges lie ahead for establishments in Music City.

To stay afloat, Pancake Pantry, a Nashville staple since 1961, may have to start charging each customer an extra 50 cents or a dollar to keep doors open.

“I know that’s something our regulars don’t want to hear, but these are extra costs we have to take on and we want to make sure we stay open,” said owner Crosby Keltner.

Keltner says fellow business owners he spoke with are thinking also thinking about the additional charge.

Since reopening under new guidelines in Phase 1 back on May 11, Pancake Pantry’s goal has remained the same: make everyone feel comfortable and safe.

“The biggest up and down is the confusion our customers have especially our regulars just making sure we are open before they drive from across town or the state,” Keltner said.

Labor costs have quickly snuck up on them and with all of the changes to the reopening plan, it’s been a challenge to pick and choose who to hire back.

They also might be switching over to single-use, where everything is pre-portioned.

The restaurant is considering all options. Overall, they are thankful for the dedication from the community and understand why Metro leaders chose to slow things down.

“It’s all something we have to work with and go ahead and make changes from what we are used to and how we’ve operated in the past,” said Keltner.

Pancake Pantry is open for dine-in, curbside pickup, and takeout. You can read more about their hours of operation on their Facebook page.

