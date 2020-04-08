Owner of Tequila Cowboy and other lower Broadway staples furlough employees due to COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — TC Restaurant Group, the corporate owner of Tequila Cowboy, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, FGL House, Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, and others have decided to temporarily furlough all of its workers due to COVID-19.

In a statement released to News 2, the company said they made the difficult decision “in what we hope to be the best interest of the employees and the company.”

We are continuing to follow guidelines of city and health officials and we are anxious to welcome both our staff and our patrons back as soon as we are safely able to do so. TC Restaurant Group Spokesperson

In addition to the others mentioned, TC Restaurant Group also owns Sun Diner, Luigi’s City Pizza, Little Red Corvette, and Wanna B’s Karaoke Bar.

