Over 1,000 Vanderbilt Medical Center employees given COVID-19 vaccinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hospitals in Nashville are in the process of ‘mass vaccinations.’

On Friday, 1100 Vanderbilt employees were a part of the mass COVID-19 vaccination program across four different sites, and this process will continue in the days and weeks to come.

The first group are staff members who work directly with COVID-19 patients, then the next group are departments who support them working with COVID and non-COVID patients including pharmacists and radiologists.

Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of the Metro Coronavirus Task Force and a trauma surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, has been helping lead the city’s fight against the virus since day one.

On Friday morning, Dr. Jahangir rolled up his sleeve for his first dose. He got great sleep Thursday night because he was so excited that we have made it to this point, and he felt great after receiving the shot.

But, Dr. Jahangir warned our hard work is far from over.

“Beginning this week, you had this dichotomy. 300,000 Americans dying and a vaccine starting to rollout. Yesterday in Tennessee we had our dichotomy literally becoming named the worst state for incidence in the world, so the highest number of cases in the world and then you are having all of the health care workers around our area get vaccinated, so for me this is actually really exciting,” said Dr. Jahangir.

Once everyone gets the first dose, the scheduling process will start all over again for the second dose which has to be 21 days apart with the Pfizer vaccine. With 25,000 employees, they hope to have everyone finished by March.

Tennessee Department of Health tells News 2 that rural hospitals will get their first vaccine shipments once the Moderna vaccine is approved and sent out.