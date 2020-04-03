What Governor Lee’s executive order says about outdoor activities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — While exercise and outdoor activities are encouraged by health professionals as long as CDC guidelines are followed, parks and recreational areas are being closed.

This is leading to a mixed message of what people can or cannot do regarding outdoor activities.

Governor Lee’s Executive Order does not say that people can’t participate in outdoor recreational activities, as long as they follow the safety guidelines.

In the order, many of these are considered “Essential Activities” and include “walking, hiking, running, biking, swimming, kayaking, canoeing, golf, tennis, or other sports or recreational activities that can be performed while maintaining the aforementioned precautions”.

Excerpt from Governor Lee’s Executive Order

In addition, hunting and fishing are allowed, as long as CDC guidelines are followed.

However, the order wants to emphasize that “congregating or playing on playgrounds presents a unique risk for the spread of COVID-19 and is therefore NOT covered as an Essential Activity”.

Playgrounds are where not only kids but adults, as well, can get too close together and this is forbidden.

And another thing: If you are going to a recreational activity with a buddy, it’s a good idea to take separate cars.

