Orlinda Mayor Ricky Stark recovering from COVID-19

ORLINDA, Tenn. (WKRN) — Orlinda Mayor Ricky Stark is recovering at home after testing positive for COVID-19, according to our news partners at Smokey Barn News.

“The City of Orlinda can confirm that in spite of taking all the recommended precautions, 20-year-Mayor Ricky Stark is the latest sufferer of the Covid-19 epidemic sweeping the country,” the city said in a statement.

The city says that Stark is already on the road to recovery and that Vice Mayor Alfred Brickles and other city officials are continuing to manage the day-to-day operations in his absence.

