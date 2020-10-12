Organs from donor who overdosed used in world’s first dual heart-lung transplant of COVID-19 patient

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s hard to anticipate how COVID-19 will impact those infected. “Our patient is a young man who is a pastor, and a father of young children, and who was previously very healthy,” said Dr. Kelly Schlendorf, Medical Director of Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Adult Heart Transplant Program.

While she can’t share more details about her patient, Dr. Schlendorf explained, he recovered from COVID-19 in June and by September was critically ill with advanced heart and lung disease. “It remains unclear to what degree, if any, the COVID-19 infection resulted in his heart failure. We know it almost certainly led to his advance lung disease.”

Rushed to VUMC, and placed in the ICU, the outlook was grim. “We were running out of time,” said Dr. Ashish Shah, Professor and Chair of Cardiac Surgery, who helped performed the surgery.

Within a week of being placed on the transplant list, a heart and lung became available as a result of another deadly epidemic underway in our country. “As the epidemic of drug use starts going up, we have all these donors and they’re 18, 20, 30 years old. Perfectly fine organs. They just have this acute infection,” explained Dr. Shah.

That infection is Hepatitis C and most overdose donors are infected with the virus. “We, for decades, had not been using these organs,” Shah said.

Thanks to the incredible advancements of modern medicine, Vanderbilt has pioneered a strategy to treat recipients after surgery. “It is honestly one of the great medical miracles of the 21st century,” said Dr. Shah, “These class of drugs that can cure you, literally cure you, of Hepatitis C.”

Doctors hope use of these organs will help shrink the enormous discrepancy between organ supply and demand. “These organs have the ability to really expand the donor pool,” said Dr. Schlendorf, “Many patient who might not otherwise get a transplant in a timely enough manner do so and survive. It kind of allows something good to come out of something really terrible.”

It’s been a little more than two weeks since the patient underwent the dual heart-lung transplant, and doctors say he is recovering well.

