Organizations launch initiative to vaccinate all Nashville homeless by Memorial Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro Public Health Department, Neighborhood Health, and St. Thomas Health have joined forces to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to all experiencing homelessness.

According to a release from Metro Public Health, 19 organizations will be participating in this effort to reach 100-percent access to the COVID-19 vaccine for people in Nashville experiencing homelessness by Memorial Day.

“Initiatives to reach those experiencing homelessness is another step to ensure the vaccine is being offered with an equity focus.” Dr. Alex Jahangir, Chair of the Metro Coronavirus Taskforce and Chair of the Metro Board of Health

“Our goal to make sure every person experiencing homelessness has the chance to get a COVID-19 vaccination by Memorial Day is within reach for two reasons. First, Metro Public Health braved the elements and vaccinated hundreds of folks during the ice storm. Second, 19 organizations serving the homeless came together to build on that early success and get shots in arms.” Brian Haile, CEO of Neighborhood Health

The Metro Public Health Department, Neighborhood Health and Saint Thomas Health will provide the Johnson & Johnson vaccinations at different encampments and service provider locations.

The initiative began last Friday when the vaccine was offered at the emergency shelter set up at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Metro Health officials said 45 residents at the shelter received the vaccine.

For this particular vaccine initiative, people are not required to make an appointment to receive the shot.

Neighborhood Health officials said they will provide any follow up care needed if patients experience side effects after they receive their vaccine. If an individual needs care after leaving the observation area, they may walk to the Downtown Clinic on 705 Drexel Street.

Neighborhood Health will provide onsite vaccinations at Centennial Park and Green Street Church.

The 19 organizations participating in this effort are below: