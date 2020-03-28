1  of  31
Opryland, Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium closed through end of April

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Ryman Hospitality Properties has announced it has extended closures at its properties including Gaylord Opryland Resort, Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, Ole Red, and others through Sunday, April 26.

During the closures, all employees full and part-time will continue to receive pay and benefits.

Grand Ole Opry House live shows and tours will be paused through April 26, guests with tickets to these shows and tours will receive automatic refunds within 7-14 days. Sunday night broadcasts will continue without a live audience.

Ryman Auditorium tours will be suspended through April 26. Ticketholders for shows scheduled to occur during this time will be contacted with info regarding rescheduled dates or refunds as the venue continues to work with artists and promoters with each event.

All Opry Entertainment retail stores will also remain closed through April 26, however, guests can still shop at the Opry Entertainment online store here.

In a statement, Chairman and CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties Colin Reed said the extension of the temporary closures is “in the interest of the health and wellbeing of our employees, artists, guests, and the communities in which we operate.”

We have committed to providing all of our employees pay and benefits during this time and have encouraged our employees to take this opportunity to work from home on projects and initiatives that will further enhance our guest experience and their professional development. We look forward to welcoming our guests back as soon as we are able and invite everyone to stay connected with us through social media and the Grand Ole Opry broadcast in the meantime.”

Colin Reed, Chairman and CEO, Ryman Hospitality Properties

