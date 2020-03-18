Opry Mills set to close until March 29 due to COVID-19 concerns

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Opry Mills will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday night until Sunday, March 29 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Opry Mills is owned by Simon Property Group, whom is shutting down all of their retail properties across the United States with the same measures as Opry Mills.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, President and CEO of Simon Property Group.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.



The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.



High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

