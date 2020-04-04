Only plane passenger gets 1st class kindness in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) — A heartwarming gesture for a woman preparing to say goodbye to her mother.

An American Airlines crew upgraded Sheryl Pardo’s ticket to first class, an act she says lifted her spirits.

That scene happened on March 27 when Pardo was flying from Washington, D.C. to Boston to see her mother for the last time.

Pardo’s mom had dementia and had been declining for months.

She says since she was the flight’s only passenger, she spent the entire time telling the flight attendants about the kind of woman her mother was.

She says she got to have some light-hearted fun and she took selfies with the crew.

