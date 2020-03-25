Online instruction, public television now part of TN’s K-12 education

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As a million Tennessee K-12 school kids and their parents face another month of trying to learn away from a traditional classroom, a Nashville public television station is set to help.

It comes after Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday added another month to school closings statewide because of COVID-19.

He briefly mentioned a public television partnership with the state Tuesday, but on Wednesday morning it was Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) that announced its separate agreement with Nashville area public station WNPT to offer a new block of programming starting March 31 aimed at school kids now at home.

“The new block of programming is targeted at middle and high school to meet there at home learning needs,” said WNPT CEO Kevin Crane during an appearance at Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s morning briefing on COVID-19.

He said it would be in addition to the programming already in the morning designed younger students and pre-schoolers.

During Mayor Cooper’s briefing, the new MNPS schools director said educators have a new kind of homework.

“To offer online and hard copy materials and activities to maintain their educational progress,” said Director Adrienne Battle.

She might be talking about school parents like Andrea Zieher.

Outside of a Nashville school with her kids riding bicycles she told News 2, “today is our first experience with remote learning where our teachers have prepared lessons and activities that the kids access through apps.”

Zieher added, “We are finding new ways to explore and they love reading at home and doing the projects their teachers have been sending them, so I feel very comfortable with it.”

