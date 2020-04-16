One of the many lives caught up in Tennessee’s unemployment numbers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lacey Hrdlicka is just one of the many, many faces of people who are now unemployed in Tennessee, but she says an old issue with the state Department of Labor is keeping her from getting benefits.

“I have emailed my governor. I have emailed the White House,” she told News 2. “Because I was not getting anywhere.”

Lacey is trying to resolve an overpayment issue on a decade-old previous unemployment benefit, so she can get help after being laid off in March from a Gallatin, Tennessee plastic mold company.

While so many of the layoffs are in Tennessee’s hospitality industry, the state’s manufacturing sector is being hit hard as well.

It all adds up 324,000 jobless claims filed in Tennessee during the past four weeks, but Wednesday did bring some help for Lacey from the federal government

“I got my stimulus check,” she said.

The state labor department says that among the 324,000 claims filed, over 150,000 Tennesseans have received their unemployment benefits.



The agency on its website says the state’s unemployment rate for March of 3.5 percent does not reflect the full impact of COVID-19.

The department says the figure is based on numbers from the early part of the month.

The unemployment rate for April is expected to jump dramatically to somewhere around double-digit percentages.

State officials have acknowledged issues with processing the record number of claims, but they say about half of the claimants in the last month have received benefits as more labor department staff has been added.

