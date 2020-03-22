1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Clarksville Christian School Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Fannie Battle Day Home Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Westminster Presbyterian Church Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs closed through April

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CNN) — The Olympic Training Center in Colorado is closed at least through April.

That has some athletes stressed.

For now, the 2020 games in Tokyo are still scheduled to take place this summer.

And, some participants said they won’t be prepared if the competition happens despite coronavirus.

The president of the International Olympic Committee said the games could be postponed.

But, organizers don’t want to cancel them completely.

Most patients with COVID-19 have a mild respiratory illness including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The Tennessee Department of Health strongly encourages Tennesseans to wash your hands often with soap and water and to not touch your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands.

The CDC recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

High-risk individuals are defined as adults over 60 years old or people of any age with serious chronic medical conditions such as: Heart disease, diabetes, or lung disease.

The Tennessee Department of Health offers a COVID-19 Public Information Line at 877-857-2945, with information available daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time.

County# of Cases
Anderson1
Blount1
Bradley1
Campbell2
Cheatham2
Cocke1
Cumberland2
Davidson140*
Dickson3
Dyer2
Fayette1
Greene1
Hamblen2
Hamilton7
Jefferson1
Knox4
Maury1
Monroe3
Montgomery3
Putnam5
Roane1
Robertson2
Rutherford5
Scott2
Sevier2
Shelby40
Sullivan 1
Sumner11
Tipton2
Washington2
Williamson47
Wilson 3
Residents of other states/countries59
Unknown10
Total Casesas of (3/21/20)371

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories