Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs closed through April

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO (CNN) — The Olympic Training Center in Colorado is closed at least through April.

That has some athletes stressed.

For now, the 2020 games in Tokyo are still scheduled to take place this summer.

And, some participants said they won’t be prepared if the competition happens despite coronavirus.

The president of the International Olympic Committee said the games could be postponed.

But, organizers don’t want to cancel them completely.

