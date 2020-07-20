Old Hickory restaurant closed for violating Metro Health Department order

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Department of Public Health has shut down the Full Throttle Bar and Grill in Old Hickory for violation of Metro’s Emergency Health Order 9 Amendment 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement from the health department, the establishment was classified as a ‘limited service restaurant’ and was ordered to remain closed for dine-in operations until 11:59 p.m. on July 31.

The operator of the restaurant and bar reportedly told health department officials on Friday that he would not be closing, and Metro Public Health petitioned a judge for a closure order which was served Sunday.

The operator of Full Throttle wrote on the establishment’s Facebook page that the restaurant and bar did not violate any health codes and said that they have taken the same precautions as other major chain restaurants who have been allowed to reopen at this time.

The operator is due in court on Wednesday to answer to the violation.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE