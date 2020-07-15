Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive for COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One day after his state saw its largest spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced he has tested positive for the virus.

Stitt said he is tested regularly for COVID-19 and received a positive result during his test on Tuesday.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is recognized as President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Tulsa, Okla. Stitt announced Wednesday, July 15, 2020, that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is isolating at home. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

He said he doesn’t feel very ill, but is a little achy. Stitt said he is quarantining himself and will be working from home for the next two weeks.

“We have to adjust our behaviors,” he said.

Stitt said he thinks he is the first governor to test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic.

“I want to use my story to remind Oklahomans that if you’re not feeling well, we want you to get tested,” he said.

So far, Stitt said, he doesn’t know where he contracted the virus but doesn’t believe that he was contagious before Saturday. He said he doesn’t believe going back through the reopening process is necessary, saying that Oklahoma has already flattened the curve.

At this point, he said he is not considering a mask mandate for the state.

