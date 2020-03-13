Ohio man with coronavirus says symptoms are improving

WARREN, Ohio (WJW) – A 55-year-old Warren, Ohio man, who tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, tells WJW that he is starting to feel better.

He says his symptoms are improving.

“I feel like now I am going to live,” the man said.

State officials say there are now 13 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ohio.

The man said about two weeks ago he started feeling sick and his main symptoms included having a fever, shortness of breath and fatigue.

“Halfway to the bathroom, literally, I would have to lie down on the floor for 15 minutes to catch my breath and then make the rest of the trip,” the man said.

He stressed that since he hadn’t been feeling good he spent most of his time inside his home.

“I didn’t see anyone, or speak to anyone face to face in two weeks, I was at home,” the man said.

Several of his friends, including Gilbert Rucker of Warren, say they are wishing him a quick recovery.

“His main concern is others,” Rucker said. “He is worried about those taking care of him. He doesn’t want anyone else to get sick.”

The man stresses anyone who feels they may have the coronavirus to get checked out and to stay home.

“We don’t want to spread this,” the man said.

