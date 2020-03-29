Officials: Prison employee tests positive for COVID-19 in Clifton

CLIFTON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials told News 2 that a prison employee has tested positive for COVID-19 in Clifton.

The Public Affairs Manager with CoreCivic facilities says one of their employees tested positive on Saturday. That employee works at their South Central Correctional Center in Clifton and is receiving medical treatment at a hospital. Officials said efforts are currently underway to notify anyone that the employee came into contact with.

CoreCivic officials released the following statement:

We are closely monitoring our inmate population and have placed 35 inmates who may have been in contact with this employee on quarantine in a separate housing unit at the facility. We’ve reported the matter to the Tennessee Department of Health, and we’ll work closely with them to implement any recommendations they have. We’re also working closely with our partners at Tennessee Department of Correction. CoreCivic is working hard to protect our employees, those entrusted to our care, and our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a Coronavirus Medical Action Plan in place at each of our facilities, which we’ve been working on since January. This plan includes: Having medical staff participate in the intake process to identify those who are deemed high-risk of being infected with or contracting COVID-19; Isolating those who are deemed high-risk as needed; and Working with local and state health departments to conduct appropriate testing. Ryan Gustin, Manager, Public Affairs

